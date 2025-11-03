Starlink set to launch in India! SpaceX begins hiring in Bengaluru for satellite broadband rollout In its job notifications released on SpaceX's career portal and LinkedIn, Starlink has invited applications for four key positions.

Bengaluru:

In a significant boost to India's space industry, Starlink, Elon Musk's satellite broadband arm of SpaceX, has begun the recruitment process in the country. This will mark a significant step in its entry into the Indian satellite communications market. The latest recruitment drive is crucial to bolster Starlink's local operations in India as well as to ensure regulatory compliance.

According to a report by The Economic Times, the Indian headquarters of Starlink will be located in Bangalore. Focusing on finance and accounting, the first phase of the recruitment drive has started. In its job notifications released on SpaceX's career portal and LinkedIn, Starlink has invited applications for four key positions.

Recruitments are underway for these positions:

Position Name Main Responsibilities Accounting Manager Oversees financial reporting, statutory compliance, and internal controls Payments Manager Processing and risk management for domestic payment methods such as UPI, RuPay, and cards Senior Treasury Analyst Builds local treasury infrastructure and manages foreign exchange operations Tax Manager Direct and indirect tax compliance, transfer pricing, and audit coordination

No remote or hybrid work

All positions are going to be based in Bangalore, which will serve as the hub of Starlink's Indian operations. In a clarification, Starlink has stated that all these positions will be 100 per cent onsite, with no option for remote or hybrid work arrangements. Notably, only candidates with valid work permits in India are eligible to apply.

Starlink prepares for its commercial launch

This recruitment drive comes as Starlink prepares for its commercial launch in India, expected to occur by late 2025 or early 2026. The company is currently working in collaboration with the Department of Security (DoT) and law enforcement agencies for final approval.

It is to be noted that the Indian government has imposed strict operational requirements on Starlink to ensure national security. A direction has been issued to Starlink that it needs to employ only Indian citizens to operate its gateway stations.

