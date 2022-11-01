Twitter blue tick: Pay $8 per month, get exclusive features, says Elon Musk. Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Elon Musk proposes $8 montly subscription for blue verification badge with new benefits

Twitter's new boss Elon Musk, on Tuesday, once again proposed a monthly subscription-based blue verification badge 'blue tick' facility for users on the microblogging site with exclusive features.

Taking to Twitter, Musk wrote, "Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month."

Musk said that the price will be adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity.

He also proposed new features for those who will have take blue tick facility for $8 per month, like:

Priority in replies, mentions & search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam

Ability to post long video & audio

Half as many ads

And paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with us

This will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators, said.

Previously, a venture capitalist working with Musk tweeted a poll asking how much users would be willing to pay for the blue check mark that Twitter has historically used to verify higher-profile accounts so other users know it’s really them.

Musk, whose account is verified, replied, “Interesting.”

Critics have derided the mark, often granted to celebrities, politicians, business leaders and journalists, as an elite status symbol.

But Twitter also uses the blue check mark to verify activists and people who suddenly find themselves in the news, as well as little-known journalists at small publications around the globe, as an extra tool to curb misinformation coming from accounts that are impersonating people.

“The whole verification process is being revamped right now,” Musk tweeted Sunday in response to a user who asked for help getting verified.

