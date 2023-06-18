Follow us on Image Source : PTI Direct Tax collections for FY23 jump 11 pc YoY, reaching Rs 3.80 lakh cr: Finance Ministry

The Finance Ministry stated on Sunday that the direct tax collection till June 17 this fiscal rose by 11.18 per cent to Rs 3.80 lakh crore.

As of June 17, the Advance Tax collections for the April-June quarter of 2023-2024 stood at Rs. 1,16,776 crore, indicating a 13.70% increase compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year.

In a statement, the ministry said that the corporation tax (CIT) will be Rs 1,56,949 crore and the personal income tax (PIT) will be Rs 2,22,196 crore, including the Securities Transaction Tax (STT).

Before adjusting for refunds, the gross collection was Rs 4.19 lakh crore, 12.73% increase over the same period in the previous fiscal year.

This includes Rs. 1.87 lakh crore in Corporation Tax (CIT) as well as Personal Income Tax (PIT) and Securities Transaction Tax (STT) in the amount of Rs 2.31 lakh crore.

Up until June 17, refunds totaled Rs 39,578 crore, a 30% increase from the previous year.

More details awaited...

Latest Business News