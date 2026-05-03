Delhi Metro: Government approves 7 new corridors costing Rs 48,204.56 crore

New Delhi:

The Delhi government has approved a major expansion of the metro rail network. Under this expansion, Phase V(B) will include seven new corridors, totalling 97 kilometres in length. A total of 65 metro stations are planned along these seven corridors. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that the project's estimated cost is Rs 48,204.56 crore. Its aim is to provide better connectivity to the capital's outer and emerging areas. According to reports, four of the seven corridors have been selected as priority projects, and work on them will be expedited. The government has set a target to complete these priority corridors by 2029.

DPR submitted to the Central Government

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the DPR for the entire project has already been prepared and submitted to the central government, and is now awaiting Cabinet approval. Officials said the Delhi government approved the project after a detailed meeting between the Chief Minister and the DMRC earlier this week. Once approved, the central and Delhi governments will also need to provide financial approval before work can begin on the ground.

7 corridors approved under the Delhi Metro expansion

Dhansa Bus Stand-Nangloi Corridor

Central Secretariat-Kishangarh Corridor

Samaypur Badli-Narela Corridor

Kirti Nagar-Palam Corridor

Jor Bagh-Mithapur Corridor

Shastri Park-Mayur Vihar Phase 2 Corridor

Keshavpuram-Rohini Sector 34 Corridor

The corridor, built from the Dhansa Bus Stand to Nangloi, will be 11.86 km long. It will have nine stations and will be a fully elevated corridor. The Central Secretariat-Kishangarh corridor will be 15.97 km long and will have 10 stations. Ninety per cent of this corridor will be underground.

The Samaypur Badli-Narela corridor will be 12.89 km long and will have eight stations. This corridor will also be fully elevated. The Kirti Nagar-Palam corridor will be 9.96 km long and will have six stations. This corridor will be constructed both aboveground and underground.

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