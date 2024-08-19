DDA launches housing schemes: 40,000 discounted flats on offer, prices start at Rs 11.5 lakh | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The DDA has launched housing schemes at discounted rates.

DDA flats: If you are planning to buy your dream home in the nation's capital, Delhi, this might be the best news for you. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched three housing schemes designed to provide affordable housing options for residents in Delhi, catering to a wide range of income groups. The DDA launched three different housing schemes on Monday (August 19), offering around 40,000 flats. These schemes also include flats that were previously unsold.

Here are 3 Housing Schemes:

DDA Sasta Ghar Housing Scheme 2024

The DDA General Housing Scheme 2024

The DDA Dwarka Housing Scheme 2024

All flats in DDA scheme to be freehold

According to the information, all flats under this DDA scheme will be freehold. Registrations will begin from August 21 through e-auction. Additionally, on August 22, registrations will open on a first-come, first-served basis. The booking for flats under this scheme will start from September 10, and the scheme will close on March 31, 2025.

Flat prices start at Rs 11.5 lakh

Among the three schemes, around 34,000 flats, including EWS and HIG categories, will be available at a discount. These flats are located in Ramgarh Colony, Siraspur, Loknayakpuram, Rohini, and Narela, with starting prices at Rs 11.5 lakh. The second scheme offers around 5,400 flats across all categories, including HIG, MIG, LIG, and EWS, with starting prices at Rs 29 lakh. These flats are located in Jasola, Loknayakpuram, and Narela.

Premium flats starting at Rs 1.2 crore

The premium category includes 173 flats, ranging from MIG to HIG and higher-class options. These flats are located in Dwarka, with prices starting at Rs 1.2 crore. It’s important to note that premium category flats can only be purchased through e-auction, while the other two categories can be bought on a first-come, first-served basis. For more details on the scheme, visit DDA's official website at https://eservices.dda.org.in/

