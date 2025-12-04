Countdown begins: Thane–Bhayander Metro-10 tender coming soon, major boost for daily travellers Following its completion, the metro line will significantly ease travel between Thane and Bhayander, freeing commuters from the year-round surface transport jams on the lone road connector via Ghodbunder highway.

Mumbai:

The Metro Line 10 project, aimed at connecting Gaimukh in Thane to Shivaji Chowk in Mira-Bhayander, has started to gain traction. With the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) likely to start the tender process for the upcoming project by December 15, the work may start soon. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik made the announcement regarding the tender process following a project review.

One of the most challenging routes

Likely to be one of the most challenging routes to be constructed in the metropolitan region, the Metro Line 10 project will originate from the far western end of Thane city, linking Shivaji Chowk in Bhayander. The elevated stretch will need considerable environmental permission, as it passes through forest land and may need clearing of hill slopes and ghat gradients. The proposed link is estimated to cost Rs 8,000 crore.

ToI quotes an official as saying, “Experts have pointed out certain technical constraints like ensuring space for smooth curves of tracks that may need slicing off hill slopes at certain points and reducing the impact of humps in the ghat section, which may need to be smoothened to ensure the minimum 6.5m height from the road surface beneath is maintained throughout. The focus is on securing all environmental clearances before starting construction so that the project doesn't halt midway.”

Following its completion, the metro line will significantly ease travel between Thane and Bhayander, freeing commuters from the year-round surface transport jams on the lone road connector via Ghodbunder highway.

Currently, commuters take alternatives to Ghodbunder highway, which is a circuitous road route via Bhiwandi or Powai. The alternative rail/metro route, which is available, runs via Dadar or Ghatkopar-Andheri.

To be part of the transport loop

According to the Maharashtra transport minister, Metro 10 will also be part of the transport loop that connects the two suburbs with locations such as South Mumbai, as well as distant suburbs in Thane.

According to the report, the review meeting also saw the participation of officials, including Mira-Bhayandar municipal commissioner Radha Binod Sharma, Thane municipal commissioner Saurabh Rao, and additional metropolitan commissioner Ashwin Kumar Mudgal.