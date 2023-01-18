Construction major Salasar Techno secures Rs 143 crore order from Nepal Electricity Authority

Follow us on Image Source : SALASAR TECHNO/WEBSITE Shashank Agarwal of Salasar Techno management said that the NEA order has enabled the company to mark its presence in the export market.

Construction engineering major Salasar Techno Engineering has won an order worth Rs 143 from Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA). The company in an exchange filing said that this is the first-ever engineering, procurement and construction order from a foreign country.

As per the filing, Salasar Techno's order includes the procurement of material equipment, accessories, requited installation, testing and commissioning of substations and distribution networks.

ALSO READ: How Budget 2023 can help Indian Startups: Top 5 expectations

Shashank Agarwal of Salasar Techno management said that the NEA order has enabled the company to mark its presence in the export market.

"This showcases the company's strength in executing large orders, developing products with cutting edge research and development," he said.

The latest order will strengthen its existing orderbook and and margin. The order will be executed in the next 24 months. The project received from Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) will come up in Dang, Rukum East and Baitadi districts of the neighbouring nation.

ALSO READ: Budget 2023: What tax experts in India really want from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

On the financial front, Agarwal exuded hope that it will yield good margins in the upcoming quarters. Meanwhile, Salasar Techno shares have zoomed 5 per cent during Wednesday's session to trade at Rs 52 on NSE.

Latest Business News