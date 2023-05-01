Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Oil marketing companies revise commercial LPG gas cylinders price, will it impact your pocket?

The oil marketing companies have revised the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. As per the sources, the rate of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been slashed by RS 171.50. This will be effective from today. With this, the Delhi retail sales price of 19kg commercial LPG cylinder is Rs 1856.50 from Monday (May 01, 2023). However, no changes have been made to the domestic cylinder price slab.

'Oil marketing companies have revised the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. The rate of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been slashed by Rs 171.50 with effect from today. Delhi retail sales price of 19kg commercial LPG cylinder is Rs 1856.50 from today: Source' reads a tweet from ANI.

