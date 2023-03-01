LPG cylinder prices increased- domestic rate hiked by Rs 50, commercial by Rs 350 in Delhi- Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rate of cylinder increased

Domestic LPG cylinder prices increased by Rs 50. The domestic LPG cylinder price in Delhi will be Rs 1,103 now. 19 kg Commercial LPG cylinder prices increased by Rs 350.50. With this increase 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost Rs 2,119.50 in Delhi. New rates are effective from today, reported news agency ANI.

The latest hike in the price of LPG cylinder will burn holes in the common man's pocket. An increase in LPG prices will affect the common man in general as they have to bear the brunt of the rising fuel prices in the current market scenario.

LPG Price in India is determined by the state-run oil companies and is revised on a monthly basis. Almost all the household in India has a LPG connection and it is mainly used for cooking purpose.

Here are details of rate-

New Delhi- Rs 1,103.00, Kolkata- Rs 1,079.00, Mumbai- Rs 1,052.50, Chennai- Rs 1,068.50, Gurgaon- Rs 1,061.50, Noida- Rs 1,050.50, Bangalore Rs- 1,055.50, Bhubaneswar- Rs 1,079.00, Chandigarh Rs 1,112.50, Hyderabad- Rs 1,105.00, Jaipur Rs 1,056.50, Lucknow- Rs 1,090.50, Patna- Rs 1,201.00, Trivandrum- Rs 1,062.00,

(Sources- goodreturns.in/lpg-price)

