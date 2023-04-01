Commercial LPG cylinder prices reduced by Rs 91.50 in Delhi, no changes in domestic cylinder rates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Commercial LPG cylinder prices reduced by Rs 91.50 in Delhi

LPG cylinder prices: Amid the soaring inflation in the country, Petroleum and oil marketing companies decided to slash the price of Commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 91.50 per unit with immediate effect from today (April 1) in Delhi. Following this, a 19 kg of Commercial LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 2,028 in the national capital. However, no changes have been made in the prices of the domestic LPG cylinders, ANI reported citing sources.

Earlier on March 1, the petroleum and oil marketing companies had increased the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 350.50 per unit and domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50 per unit.

Check prices of Commercial LPG cylinders in major cities:

Delhi ₹2028

Mumbai ₹1980

Kolkata ₹2132

Chennai ₹2192.50

The prices of the commercial cylinders were reduced the last time on September 1, 2022, by Rs 91.50. On August 1, 2022, too, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were reduced by Rs 36. Before that, on July 6, rates for the 19-kilogram commercial cylinder were cut by Rs 8.5 per unit.

(With ANI inputs)

