CNG prices see steep hike in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai for second consecutive day; costlier by Rs 10 in last one month

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) CNG prices see steep hike in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai

CNG price in Delhi today: CNG prices in Delhi-NCR and other parts of the country saw steep hikes on Thursday. In Delhi, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) raised CNG price by another Rs 2.5 per kg, taking the total increase in rates in the last two days to Rs 5 per kg.

CNG in Delhi now costs Rs 69.11 per kg, according to the information posted on the website of IGL. IGL retails CNG and piped cooking gas in the national capital and adjoining cities. In the last one month, CNG prices have become expensive by Rs 10 per kg.

In Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, people will have to shell out Rs 71.67 for a kg of CNG. In Gurugram, it will cost Rs 76.34 per kg.

Accordingly, Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) raised the CNG price by Rs 7 per kilogram in Mumbai. With the latest hike, CNG would cost Rs 67 per kg in Mumbai.

Image Source : IGL CNG price hiked again in Delhi-NCR

The increases come on the back of the government more than doubling natural gas prices to USD 6.1 per million British thermal unit from April 1.

Natural gas when compressed becomes CNG for use as fuel in automobiles. The same gas is also piped to household kitchens and industries for cooking and other purposes.

The increase in CNG prices follows Rs 10 per litre hike in petrol and diesel prices in 16 days and a Rs 50 per cylinder raise in the cooking gas LPG rates.

A record 137-day hiatus in petrol and diesel price revision ended on March 22. On the same day, the price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder was increased to Rs 949.50 in the national capital. In some places, the LPG price has touched Rs 1,000.

Last week, MGL had announced a reduction in the retail price of CNG by Rs 6 per kg and piped gas by Rs 3.50 per scm, effective April 1 after the Maharashtra government cut VAT on the fuel from 13.5 per cent to 3 per cent.

Accordingly, the retail price of CNG was cut by Rs 6 to Rs 60 per kg and domestic piped natural gas (PNG) by Rs 3.50 to Rs 36 per standard cubic meter (scm) in and around Mumbai. However, the rates have now been increased.

READ MORE: CNG price hiked again in Delhi-NCR, dearer by Rs 2.5 per kg | Check new rates

Latest Business News