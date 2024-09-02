Centre approves Rs 2,817 crore Digital Agriculture Mission, to improve lives of farmers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ashwini Vaishnaw

The Central government on Monday approved the digital agriculture mission worth Rs 2,817 crore. This was announced by Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after a cabinet meeting. He said that it is being developed on the lines of the structure of Digital Public Infrastructure for agriculture and added that with a total investment of Rs 2,817 Crores, Digital Agriculture Mission will be set up in the country.

"Today, 7 major decisions have been taken in the cabinet meeting for improving the lives of farmers and increasing their income...The first is Digital Agriculture Mission. This is being developed on lines of the structure of Digital Public Infrastructure for agriculture. A few good pilot projects have been taken up and we have achieved success. On that basis, with a total investment of Rs 2,817 Crores, Digital Agriculture Mission will be set up,” he said.

During the union cabinet meeting, the government has given its nod to a total of seven agriculture projects worth Rs 13,966. A major component of Digital Agricultural Mission is the creation of an Agri Stack, which includes a Farmers Registry, Village Land Maps Registry, and Crop Sown Registry.

In the Digital Agricultural Mission, the Agri Stack will serve as a comprehensive database through detailed records of farmers, land usage, and crop patterns.



Another important aspect of the Digital Agricultural Mission is the Krishi Decision Support System. Which will leverage geospatial data, drought and flood monitoring, weather and satellite data, and groundwater availability information to assist farmers in making informed decisions. Apart from this, the system will include modelling tools for crop yield and insurance, helping farmers to better plan their activities and mitigate risks.