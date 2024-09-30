Blue Dart Express to increase prices of shipments from Jan 1, 2025 | Check details here

Follow us on Image Source : BLUE DART Blue Dart Express is a courier services provider.

Courier services provider Blue Dart Express announced on Monday that it will implement a price hike of 9-12 per cent on its shipments from January 1, 2025. The company cited inflationary pressures and rising operational costs as key reasons for the pricing adjustment. The price increase is aimed at addressing the escalating long-term expenses associated with its operations, including higher airline operating costs and infrastructure expenditures. Blue Dart stated that these adjustments are necessary to ensure the sustainability of its services in the face of rising input costs.

The revised pricing structure is expected to impact both domestic and international shipments, as the company looks to balance cost rationalisation with service efficiency. The average price increase will be in the range of 9 to 12 per cent, depending on product variabilities and the shipping profile, Blue Dart said in a statement. This essential decision ensures the continued provision of quality service, while fostering sustainable ecosystem collaboration, it stated.

"This price adjustment is essential for sustaining our operational excellence, while continuing to offer solutions centered on the needs of our stakeholders. In conjunction with our annual price adjustment, we are also mobilising investments to expand our network, adopt the latest technologies, and enhance our service offerings," said Balfour Manuel, Managing Director at Blue Dart.

Blue Dart expands its direct reach

Last month, Blue Dart said it has expanded its direct reach to over 300 pin codes, which represents a significant increase in the company's direct coverage capabilities. By leveraging Blue Dart's connectivity to these additional pin codes, businesses can enhance their supply efficiency through faster, safer, and more cost-effective movements, the company said. Besides, the customers will also benefit from improved transit times, reliability, and access to a broader network.

(With inputs from PTI)

