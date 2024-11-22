Bihar Business Connect 2024 to be held from THIS date, over 80 nations likely to take part in Patna event

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar Business Connect

Bihar Business Connect 2024: The Bihar Business Connect (BBC) 2024, a mega event aimed at attracting investments in sectors such as textiles, food processing, and electric vehicles (EVs), will take place in Patna on December 19-20. The event seeks to boost employment opportunities and promote business in the state by promoting investment across these key industries.

According to news agency PTI news, participants from more than 80 countries are expected to attend the upcoming second edition of Bihar Business Connect. The event will be organized in the state capital Patna. The first roadshow of Bihar Business Connect 2024 was held in Kolkata in early July this year.

Preparation for Investment Summit

A state government official said that the two-day event will be attended by Union ministers, secretaries of central ministries and major industry associations. In a review meeting held on Thursday for this event, the Chief Secretary of the state prepared a coordinated plan for all the departments of the state to make the event a successful one. This was the second review meeting with the Chief Secretary. A registration website for this event has already been launched on November 12.

The Chief Secretary of the Bihar government said in an official statement that Bihar is an emerging state from industrial point of view. Secretaries of central ministries along with Union ministers will also be invited to Bihar Business Connect 2024. Apart from this, all the major industry associations of the country are being invited.

The state is attracting business from India and abroad through its industrial infrastructure and industry-related policies. State Industry and Tourism Minister Nitish Mishra had said in Kolkata on July 1 that Bihar will roll out the red carpet for both domestic and foreign investors.

Will open doors of investment

"Bihar Business Connect is an ambitious initiative of the Bihar Government and all the departments should make every possible effort to make it successful and contribute to doubling the investment figures of last year," the chief secretary said.

All the preparations are progressing on schedule, the chief secretary said, adding that the registration of people on the website is very encouraging. "This program will not only be successful but will also open the doors of investment in Bihar and create many employment opportunities," the chief secretary said.

Bihar Leather Investors Meet

Earlier, the Bihar Leather Investors Meet was organized on November 18 in Kanpur with industry leaders, policy makers and investors to showcase Bihar's emerging role as a global leather industry hub. Let us tell you, in the last edition of the Investors Meet in the year 2023, several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed by 278 companies for a proposed investment of Rs 50,500 crore.

