Gold, Silver prices today: Check rates across major cities

Gold prices rose today, with 24-carat gold at Rs 7780.3 per gram, up by Rs 550. Similarly, 22-karat gold is currently priced at Rs 7133.3 per gram, up by Rs 500. Silver prices also increased, to Rs 500 per kg up by Rs 500. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts for December delivery rose by Rs 242, or 0.32%, to Rs 76,276 per 10 grams. This increase came amidst a business turnover of 8,313 lots.

Analysts attributed the increase in prices to new facilities developed by participants, reflecting strong market sentiment and robust demand in the spot market.

Global trends

Gold futures were up 0.24 per cent on international markets, hitting USD 2,657.06 an ounce in New York. The price of gold constantly reacts to global economic trends and local demand, making it a prime location for investors and traders.

City-wise gold and silver rates

Delhi

Gold: Rs 77,803 per 10 grams (24-carat)

Yesterday: Rs 76,493

Last Week: Rs 75,813

Silver: Rs 95,200 per kg

Yesterday: Rs 92,500

Last Week: Rs 92,500

Chennai

Gold: Rs 77,651 per 10 grams (24-carat)

Yesterday: Rs 76,341

Last Week: Rs 75,661

Silver: Rs 1,03,600 per kg

Yesterday: Rs 1,01,600

Last Week: Rs 1,01,600

Mumbai

Gold: Rs 77,657 per 10 grams (24-carat)

Yesterday: Rs 76,347

Last Week: Rs 75,667

Silver: Rs 94,500 per kg

Yesterday: Rs 91,800

Last Week: Rs 94,500

Kolkata

Gold: Rs 77,655 per 10 grams (24-carat)

Yesterday: Rs 76,345

Last Week: Rs 75,665

Silver: Rs 96,000 per kg

Yesterday: Rs 93,300

Last Week: Rs 96,000

Market trends

MCX Futures:

Gold (Dec 2024): Rs 76,247 per 10 grams, up by 0.28%.

Silver (May 2025): Rs 94,438 per kg, up by 0.168%.

Price influences

Gold and silver rates in India are shaped by:

1. Global Factors: Demand trends, economic stability, and dollar strength.

2. Local Determinants:

Input from major jewelers.

Currency fluctuations.

Government policies and interest rates.

For the latest updates on gold and silver rates in your city, check back regularly.

