Beyond retirement homes: Is senior living becoming lifestyle-driven? Here's what experts say

New Delhi:

Senior living, once anathema, is now openly discussed. In several new projects across Bengaluru, Pune and NCR, developers no longer describe these communities as retirement housing. They instead speak about wellness ecosystems, assisted independence, social infrastructure, and active ageing. The distinction is not just in words. It reflects a deeper repositioning of what ageing itself looks like among India’s urban affluent.

Senior living market projected to touch nearly USD 7.7 billion by 2030

According to a joint report by JLL and the Association of Senior Living India, the country’s senior living market is projected to touch nearly USD 7.7 billion by 2030. The operational inventory has already crossed 20,000 units. However, penetration at around 1.3 per cent, still remains low. In another research, ANAROCK estimates the market could reach nearly Rs 64,500 crore by the end of the decade. Much of it is due to the rising demand from financially independent retirees and NRIs looking for managed long-stay options in India.

Buyers increasingly want age-aware infrastructure

In Gurugram and Noida, developers have also begun targeting senior living within mixed-use luxury environments rather than isolated campuses. That shift appears intentional. Buyers increasingly want age-aware infrastructure without feeling segregated from mainstream urban life.

According to Shyamrup Roy Choudhury, Founder and Managing Director, Aura World, the consumer entering senior living today is far more informed and aspirational than what the market catered to even a decade ago.

"They are evaluating these communities the same way they would assess premium hospitality or luxury residential products. Wellness, operational quality, dining experiences, social interaction and seamless healthcare access are becoming equally important. In many cases, families are initiating these conversations jointly, especially among NRIs looking for structured, professionally managed environments for ageing parents,” Choudhury said.

Sector entering more formal growth phase

The Haryana government’s recent increase in permissible FAR (Floor Area Ratio) for retirement housing developments is widely being interpreted as an institutional signal that the sector is entering a more formal growth phase.

Dr Gautam Kanodia, Founder, KREEVA and Kanodia Group, said, “There is increasing investor comfort with senior living because the category sits at the intersection of residential real estate, healthcare and hospitality. That combination creates stronger stickiness among residents and relatively predictable occupancy behaviour. We are also seeing a mindset shift among buyers themselves. Earlier generations viewed retirement communities as a last-stage decision. Today’s consumers are entering much earlier, often while still professionally or socially active."

India’s ageing population is wealthier, healthier and more consumption-oriented than previous generations. Many already own primary homes and are purchasing senior living residences as lifestyle upgrades, secondary homes or future-ready investments.

“Senior living is gradually moving away from the emotional vocabulary of retirement and dependency. What we are seeing instead is a consumption pattern centred around autonomy, convenience and social continuity. Residents want professionally managed environments, but they also want intellectual engagement, wellness programming, and flexibility in how they live their daily lives. The category is evolving into an experience-led housing format rather than a care-led format alone,” Mohit Gawri, VP, Rise Infraventures, concluded.