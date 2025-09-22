Bank holiday today: Banks to remain shut in this state on account of Navratra Sthapna Bank holiday today: The holiday has been declared as Jaipur city will celebrate Navratra Sthapna, which marks the beginning of Navratri celebrations among Hindus.

Jaipur:

Navratri celebrations have started on Monday and to mark this occasion, the Rajasthan government announced a holiday and said all banks, government offices, schools, colleges, and government institutions in the state will remain closed. The holiday has been declared as the Jaipur city will celebrate Navratra Sthapna, which marks the beginning of Navratri celebrations among Hindus.

After the Rajasthan government declared a bank holiday, many have asked whether banks in Delhi and other states or union territories will also remain closed. However, it is clarified that on Monday, only banks in Rajasthan will observe a holiday. And banks in other states such as Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh will function normally.

The bank customers must note that the banks across the country, including the State Bank of India (SBI), remain closed during holidays mandated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). These bank holidays also include the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all Sundays in the month.

As per the RBI holiday calendar, the banks will also remain shut on September 23 in Jammu and Srinagar, and during the weekend on September 27 and 28 (fourth Saturday and Sunday). Check full list here.

Full bank holiday for September 2025

• September 22: All banks will be shut in Jaipur as the city will celebrate Navratra Sthapna, marking the beginning of Navratri celebrations among Hindus.

• September 23: All public and private banks across will remain shut in Jammu and Srinagar in celebrations of the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji.

• September 29: Banks will remain shut in Agartala, Kolkata and Guwahati for Maha Saptami, which is the seventh day of the Durga Puja festival, celebrated in the Hindu month of Ashwin.

• September 30: Banks will remain shut in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi due to Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami.

• Sunday holidays — Across India on September 7, 14, 21, 28.

• Saturday holidays — Pan-India on September 13, 27.