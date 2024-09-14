Bank holiday on Monday: Will banks remain closed on September 16 for Eid-E-Milad? CHECK HERE

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Bank holiday on Monday

September 2024 brings a long weekend starting with Saturday and Sunday on the 14th and 15th. Following this, Eid-E-Milad, a public holiday, falls on Monday, September 16. Additionally, Anant Chaturdashi is observed on September 17, raising questions about whether banks will remain operational.

Which states will have bank holidays on Eid-E-Milad?

Banks will be closed on September 16 in states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and more due to Eid-E-Milad. On September 17, select regions, including Sikkim and Chhattisgarh, will observe a bank holiday for Indrajatra and Eid-E-Milad.

Bank holiday dates in September 2024

September 14: Karam Puja/First Onam (Kerala, Jharkhand)

September 15: Sunday

September 16: Eid-E-Milad (Holiday in multiple states)

September 17: Eid-E-Milad (Sikkim, Chhattisgarh)

September 18: Pang-Lhabsol (Assam)

September 20: Eid-E-Milad in Jammu

September 28: Fourth Saturday

September 29: Sunday

Check local listings to confirm if your branch will be affected.

