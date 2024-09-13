10 new Vande Bharat Express trains to be launched on Sept 15: Check full list, route

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A total of 10 Vande Bharat Express trains will be launched on September 10.

Vande Bharat Express News Updates: In an effort to boost India's railway network, Indian Railways is all set to flag off 10 new Vande Bharat Express trains on September 15, 2024. Notably, these new trains will be flagged off by PM Modi on Sunday.

10 new Vande Bharat Express trains: Check details

One of the most anticipated trains is Hubli-Pune Vande Bharat Express which is designed to significantly reduce travel time between Karnataka and Maharashtra. These trains will improve connectivity between the two states, enhancing regional transportation efficiency.

10 new Vande Bharat Express trains: Check full list

Hubli-Pune Vande Bharat Express and Nagpur-Secunderabad Vande Bharat express will be launched on September 15.

The Indian Railways said these new train services are part of a broader national initiative to modernise India's rail network. Known for modern amenities and high-speed capabilities, the Vande Bharat Express trains are appreciated as a game-changer for Indian rail travel.

Other trains that will be launched include Tatanagar-Patna Vande Bharat Express, Varanasi-Deoghar Vande Bharat Express, Ranchi-Godda Vande Bharat Express, Durg-VisakhapatnamVande Bharat Express.

Vande Bharat Express trains: Check features

The new Vande Bharat Express trains feature upgraded safety systems, faster acceleration, and premium passenger amenities, including ergonomic reclining seats, mobile charging sockets, and KAVACH, a train collision avoidance system.