Bank holiday: Are banks closed on January 13 and 14 for Lohri, Makar Sankranti? | Check details here

Bank Holiday on Lohri, Makar Sankranti 2025: You might be wondering whether banks are closed on January 13 and 14 for the festivals of Lohri and Makar Sankranti. Read the article to find out. The closures of banks vary depending on the state or region, as these festivals are celebrated differently across India.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's annual holiday calendar, both public and private banks will remain closed on January 14 for Makar Sankranti, Uttarayana Punyakala, Pongal, Maghe Sankranti, Magh Bihu, and the birthday of Hazrat Ali. However, there is no holiday on January 13 for Lohri, as per the RBI's official holiday list.

Banks will remain closed in THESE cities

As per the RBI, banks in some cities will remain closed on January 14 on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Here’s the full list of cities that will see bank closure on January 14.

Ahmedabad

Bengaluru

Bhubaneswar

Chennai

Gangtok

Guwahati

Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad - Telangana

Itanagar

Kanpur

Lucknow

Online banking services remain unaffected

While banks may be closed physically, digital banking options like Net banking, mobile banking, and UPI services will continue to function uninterrupted. However, prolonged holidays could lead to disruptions in ATM cash availability. Customers are advised to ensure that their online banking services are active and linked to their registered mobile numbers to facilitate transactions.

Bank holidays in India

India's bank holidays often depend on regional festivities and observances, leading to differences across states. However, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks uniformly observe holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. Notably, if a month includes a fifth Saturday, banks remain operational on that day.

Apart from state-specific holidays, banks nationwide are closed on key national holidays, including Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2).

