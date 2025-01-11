Makar Sankranti 2025: Know the date, shubh muhurat and significance of the festival

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Date, shubh muhurat, significance of Makar Sankranti

Makar Sankranti is a festival that is celebrated in different states of India. It is a festival dedicated to Lord Surya, the Sun God and is considered to be a significant day to worship the Lord. There are twelve Sankranti in the Hindu calendar, however, Makar Sankranti is the most important one, according to Drik Panchang.

Makar Sankranti in different places is known by different names. The festival is known as Makar Sankranti in the northern states of the country. It is known as Uttarayan in Makar Sankranti, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Bihu in Assam and Bhogi in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Makar Sankranti Date and Shubh Muhurat

The date of Makar Sankranti is decided according to the Hindu solar calendar. The festival is celebrated when the Sun moves from the Dhanu Rashi (Sagittarius) to Makar Rashi (Capricorn). Makar Sankranti is celebrated on the first day of the tenth solar month.

This year, Sankranti will be celebrated on January 14, 2025. The Makar Sankranti Punya Kaal is from 09:03 AM to 06:21 PM and the Makar Sankranti Maha Punya Kal is from 09:03 AM to 10:54 AM.

Makar Sankranti Significance

Makar Sankranti holds immense importance in Hinduism because this is the day when the Sun transits from the house of Dhanu (Sagittarius) to the house of Makar (Capricorn). Surya Dev is worshipped on this day because he nourishes all living beings on Earth.

On the day of Sankranti, people perform certain activities to receive the blessings of Lord Surya. People start their day by taking a dip in a holy river, then offer Naivedhya to Surya Dev, offer charity or Dakshina. After this, people perform Shraddha rituals and then break their fast.

It is important that people break their fast during Punya Kaal. According to Drik Panchang, if Makar Sankranti happens after Sunset then all Punya Kaal activities are postponed till next day Sunrise. Hence all Punya Kaal activities should be done in day time.

