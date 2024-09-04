Follow us on Image Source : RIL Anant Ambani’s Vantara offers aid to Namibia amid wildlife crisis

Anant Ambani’s Vantara, a leading animal welfare organisation, has extended its support to Namibia, offering to assist in rescuing animals facing the threat of culling due to severe drought conditions. Vantara, through its extensive network of rescue and rehabilitation centres, is prepared to provide shelter and care to the affected wildlife.

Vantara’s commitment to global wildlife conservation

Vantara, based in Gujarat, India, operates under the leadership of Anant Ambani and is known for its dedication to animal welfare globally. The organisation, which includes the Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre and the Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust, manages over 3,500 acres of land with world-class facilities and a team of over 2,000 professionals.

A call for collaboration

Vantara’s CEO, Vivaan Karani, has formally reached out to the Namibian High Commissioner, proposing collaborative efforts to prevent the culling of animals. The organisation is committed to exploring alternative solutions that ensure the survival and well-being of Namibia’s wildlife during this challenging time.

Also read | Good news for EPS pensioners: Nationwide pension access from any bank, any branch starting January 1