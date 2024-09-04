Wednesday, September 04, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Business
  4. Personal Finance
  5. Good news for EPS pensioners: Nationwide pension access from any bank, any branch starting January 1

Good news for EPS pensioners: Nationwide pension access from any bank, any branch starting January 1

In its next phase, the CPPS will transition to an Aadhaar-based payment system (ABPS), further streamlining the process. This new centralised system replaces the existing decentralised model, reducing costs and removing the need for pensioners to visit banks for verification.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: September 04, 2024 16:23 IST
EPS pensioners EPFO
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Good news for EPS pensioners: Nationwide pension access from any bank, any branch starting January 1

Pensioners under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) 1995, managed by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), will soon be able to receive their pensions from any bank or branch across India starting January 2025. This comes after Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who also chairs the EPFO's Central Board of Trustees, approved the Centralized Pension Payment System (CPPS).

The CPPS marks a significant shift towards a national-level centralised pension disbursement system. It allows pensioners to receive payments without the need to transfer Pension Payment Orders (PPOs) when changing locations or banks, providing a seamless experience for over 7.8 million EPS-95 pensioners.

"The approval of the CPPS marks a significant milestone in modernisation of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). By enabling pensioners to receive their pensions from any bank, any branch, anywhere in the country, this initiative addresses the long-standing challenges faced by pensioners and ensures a seamless and efficient disbursement mechanism," the minister said.

"This initiative is a crucial step in modernising the EPFO, addressing long-standing challenges, and ensuring efficient pension disbursement across the country," said Mandaviya. The system is part of EPFO's ongoing IT modernisation project, Centralized IT Enabled System (CITES 2.01), and is expected to eventually transition to an Aadhaar-based payment system (ABPS).

The new system will also eliminate the need for pensioners to visit bank branches for verification at the start of their pension, with payments credited immediately upon release. Additionally, EPFO anticipates significant cost savings in pension disbursement with this transition.

Also read | Centre signs peace pact with 2 insurgent groups of Tripura in Delhi

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Personal Finance Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Personal-finance News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement