Amul ready to enter European market after US success, says MD Jayen Mehta

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative image

Amul to enter European market: Managing Director of Amul and Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMF) Jayen Mehta said that the milk recently launched by Amul in the US has been 'extremely successful' and now it is ready to enter the European market. He said that if this happens, it will be a historic moment for the brand.

In the 11th Dr Verghese Kurien Memorial Lecture on the topic 'AMUL Model: Transforming Lives of Million' organized by private business management institute XLRI on Saturday, Mehta said, "India is now the largest milk producer in the world and in the coming years, one-third of the total milk production of the world will be in India."

'Dairy is lifeline for rural India'

Mehta further said, "Dairy isn’t just a business—it's a lifeline for rural India."

Talking about Amul's recent milk launch in the US, Mehta said it has been 'hugely successful', and now they are ready to enter the European market for the first time. He said Amul focuses on offering protein-rich, organic and chemical-free products that customers trust.

He praised the environment developed by Amul founder Dr Kurien. Mehta said, "If India can give any gift to the world, it would be the cooperative working system. A gift that Dr Kurien gave us. His belief in cooperation has given birth to a new revolution in India."

Amul collects over 310 lakh litres of milk daily

Mehta said that Amul collects more than 310 lakh litres of milk daily. He said that with 107 dairy plants and more than 50 products across India, 22 billion packs are supplied by Amul annually. He claimed that Amul has a turnover of Rs 80,000 crore and it is now the strongest dairy and food brand globally, owned by 36 lakh farmers.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Verghese Kurien's daughter Nirmala Kurien said that more than 50 years ago her father had dreamed that a milk-deficient country could one day become self-sufficient. She said that today India is the largest milk-producing country in the world.

XLRI Jamshedpur Director Father S George said that Dr Verghese Kurien's life was linked to the commitment to bring about change.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: LIC increases stake in Bank of Maharashtra by 2.05 per cent via QIP, shareholding at 7.1 per cent

Also Read: SpiceJet clears four-month pending salary of employees after raising Rs 3,000 crore