Alternative to Noida Expressway! Here's latest update on Yamuna Pushta Road project

Noida:

In a significant update on the Yamuna Pushta Road project, the Uttar Pradesh government held a high-level meeting to discuss various aspects of the project, which is being considered as an alternative to the Noida Expressway. The government has expedited the work on the project, which earlier witnessed halts due to objections from the Irrigation Department. Last month, the project suffered a major setback following the Irrigation Department’s refusal to issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for construction near the Yamuna embankment.

High-level meeting held

In the meeting, a detailed presentation of the project was given. The discussions focused on the project’s geographic scope, funding model, construction approach, and design options.

According to the Times of India, the meeting’s primary focus was on the agency that would be tasked to implement the project, the mechanism of how it would be funded, and which technical design could be adopted, taking into consideration the constraints of the Yamuna embankment. It is to be noted that this 30-kilometre-long expressway will significantly benefit people in the Delhi-NCR region.

Yamuna Pushta Road project

Under the Yamuna Pushta Road project, this elevated corridor will run for approximately 23 kilometres, stretching along the Yamuna embankment from near Kalindi Kunj to Sector 150, Noida. It will further connect to the Yamuna Expressway.

The upcoming project will bring the total length of the stretch to 30 km. In a statement, the Noida Authority has said that the project will move forward seamlessly once the necessary approvals are obtained and the issue related to the road's classification is resolved.

Following its completion, the project will act as a high-capacity alternative route connecting Delhi, the Noida airport, and the Yamuna Expressway, thereby reducing traffic congestion on the Noida Expressway.

In the meeting, funding issues were also discussed in the backdrop of possible options such as a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and entrusting the project to a central or state-level highway agency.

