Good news for Bihar travellers: Akasa Air to start flights to Darbhanga from this date | Details here As per the airline, the new routes are expected to enhance travel convenience for passengers and boost regional connectivity, catering to growing demand in Bihar's Mithilanchal region.

Domestic carrier Akasa Air is set to expand its network by launching flights connecting Hyderabad and Delhi with Darbhanga in Bihar from April 4. This addition marks Darbhanga as the 28th destination for the airline, further strengthening air connectivity in the region.

"The airline will operate daily through flights between Hyderabad and Darbhanga via Delhi (with no change of aircraft required at Delhi), enhancing connectivity between the tourist hub and two major metros," it said in a release on Thursday. The carrier has flights to 23 domestic and 5 international destinations. It has a fleet of 27 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Akasa Air raises funds

Earlier this month, Akasa Air said it has entered into a pact with a consortium of marquee investors, including Tech tycoon Azim Premji's global investment arm, and the investment office of Manipal Group Chief Ranjan Pai, for a fresh capital infusion fuel the airline's ambitious growth plans. Besides, the Jhunjhunwala family, which currently holds a 45.97 per cent stake in the airline, has also "committed" to additional funding, Akasa Air said in a statement.

Akasa Chief Executive Officer Vinay Dube, who is also one of the founders of the entity with 16.13 per cent stake, had late last month told PTI in an interaction that the airline "has been and will continue to be a well-capitalized company". He was responding to a question about the airline's funding plans amid reports of the airline having talks with a clutch of investors including the family offices of Premji and Pai for a USD 120-million capital infusion.

"A consortium of India's finest investors, including Premji Invest - the global investment arm of Azim Premji, Claypond Capital, the investment office of Dr Ranjan Pai and funds managed by 360 ONE Asset, a leading asset management firm, has signed investment agreements with Akasa Air," the airline said without disclosing the quantum of funds.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: Multiple flights of Air India, Akasa, Indigo, Vistara receive fresh bomb threats