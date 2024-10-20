Multiple flights of Air India, Akasa, Indigo, Vistara receive fresh bomb threats

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

On Sunday, more than 20 flights operated by Indian airlines received bomb threats, leading to swift emergency responses from aviation authorities. Airlines including IndiGo, Vistara, Air India, and Akasa Air were among those affected, with some international routes also receiving alerts.

IndiGo confirmed it was aware of threats concerning six of its flights, including 6E 58 from Jeddah to Mumbai, 6E 87 from Kozhikode to Dammam, and 6E 11 and 6E 17, both flying to Istanbul. Additional flights mentioned were 6E 133 from Pune to Jodhpur and 6E 112 from Goa to Ahmedabad.

Vistara reported similar security threats affecting six of its scheduled flights, including UK 25 (Delhi to Frankfurt) and UK 106 (Singapore to Mumbai), among others. A spokesperson stated that all relevant authorities were notified immediately, and security protocols were being followed closely.

Akasa Air also reported security alerts for several of its flights, with emergency response teams actively monitoring the situation and coordinating with local authorities. The spokesperson emphasized the importance of following all safety and security procedures.

Air India was said to have received threats for at least six flights, but the airline had not yet commented on the situation.

In addition to the flight alerts, two bomb threat emails were sent to the airport in Belagavi, Karnataka, which were later determined to be hoaxes after a thorough investigation by the bomb squad. A separate flight in Udaipur, Rajasthan, made an emergency landing due to a bomb threat message.

Despite the alarming situation, authorities reported that many of the threats this week—over 90 in total—have been confirmed as hoaxes. Investigations are ongoing to identify the sources of these threats, with heightened security measures in place to ensure the safety of passengers and crew members across all airlines.

