Air India extends voluntary retirement offer for employees till May 31

New Delhi: Tata-owned Air India on Monday (May 8) extended the last date to apply for Voluntary Retirement for its employees till May 31. This is the third such offer by the group after it took control of the airline in January last year.

As per the airline, the permanent general cadre officers who have reached the age of 40 or older are eligible for the offer.

Offer available till May 31

"This is in reference to the organisational announcement dated March 17. In this regard, please note that the last date to apply for Voluntary Retirement in terms of the above Organizational Announcement for all the eligible employees has been extended till 31 May 2023. However, the acceptance of the application and the date of release will continue to be subject to management's discretion," a communication from Air India said. "In case of any queries or concerns, please reach out to the HR representatives for clarification," it added.

Voluntary retirement offer of Air India

The airline in March made a voluntary retirement offer for its non-flying staff, the second such offer by the Tata Group after taking control of the loss-making airline in January last year.

The latest offer will be open to permanent general cadre officers who have reached the age of 40 or older and have served the airline for a minimum of five years continuously. Also, employees in the administrative and unskilled categories who have served continuously for at least five years are eligible.

A total of around 2,100 employees will be eligible to avail of the latest voluntary retirement offer. Currently, the airline has a staff strength of about 11,000 people, including flying and non-flying staff. Meanwhile, employees have asked that the additional perk of voluntary retirement be made available to all permanent employees.

In June 2022, Air India launched the first phase of the voluntary retirement offer. Then, both flying and non-flying staff were covered. At that time, around 4,200 employees were eligible and out of them, around 1,500 people opted for the offer.

