Adani Group announces to invest Rs 7.5 lakh crore in Rajasthan across sectors

Rising Rajasthan Global Summit: The Adani Group is planning to invest Rs 7.5 lakh crore across various sectors in Rajasthan, said Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd on Monday at the Rising Rajasthan Global Summit held on Monday at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC) in Sitapura.

While speaking at the Rising Rajasthan Summit, Karan Adani said that 50 per cent of the total investment will be made within the next five years. "The Adani Group plans to invest over Rs. 7.5 lakh Crores across various sectors of the state economy. With over 50 per cent of these investments being made over next five years," he said.

Adani Group to build world's largest integrated green energy ecosystem

Elaborating on the company's plan, Karan Adani said that the company plans to build the world's largest integrated green energy ecosystem in Rajasthan. "We plan to build the world's biggest integrated green energy ecosystem involving 100 GW of renewable energy, 2 Million tons of Hydrogen, and 1.8 GW of pump hydro storage. These investments will turn Rajasthan into an oasis of green jobs," he said.

"Beyond energy, Rajasthan is critical to our ambition to become India's largest cement company. We will set up 4 new cement plants to build additional capacity of 6mn tonnes per annum in the state," Karan Adani further said.

Other plans of Adani Group

The group also aims to enhance Rajasthan's infrastructure with initiatives such as the development of a world-class facility at Jaipur Airport to improve connectivity and boost tourism. The creation of multi-modal logistics parks will support the state's ambitious infrastructure and economic transformation plans.

"In addition, there are other investment plans such as developing world-class facility at Jaipur airport, multi-model logistic parks that will support your transformative plan for Rajasthan," he emphasized.

The Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, which is happening from December 9 to 11 in Jaipur, is expected to attract global investors, industry leaders, policymakers, and government officials.

The occasion, graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries, promises to highlight Rajasthan's strides in development, innovation, and industrial growth.

