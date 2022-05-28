Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Adani Green switches on India’s first hybrid power plant.

Highlights Adani Hybrid Energy Jaisalmer One Ltd commissions 390 MW wind-solar hybrid power plant in Rajasthan

This plant has a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with SECI at Rs 2.69 per kWh

Adani Green Energy now has 5.8 GW of operational capacity

Adani Hybrid Energy Jaisalmer One Limited (AHEJOL), a subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), has commissioned a 390 MW wind-solar hybrid power plant in Rajasthan.

This plant in Jaisalmer is, the first-ever wind and solar hybrid power generation plant in India. The hybrid power plant integrated through solar and wind power generation, harnesses the full potential of renewable energy by resolving the intermittency of the generation and provides a more reliable solution to meet the rising power demand.

What CEO of Adani Green Energy Ltd said?



“Wind-Solar Hybrid energy is an important aspect of our business strategy which aims to meet India’s growing need for green energy,” said Vneet S Jaain, MD & CEO, Adani Green Energy Ltd.

“The commissioning of our hybrid plant is an incremental step towards meeting India’s sustainable energy goals. We are extremely proud of the unrelenting effort our team has put in to deliver India’s first wind-solar hybrid plant. This project is a part of the first construction facility by international banks in Adani Green. It is commendable that the project was successfully executed amidst the uncertainties imposed by the global pandemic.”

Know some key 'features' of new hybrid power plant:



The new plant has a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) with tariff at Rs 2.69 per kWh, well below the Average Power Procurement Cost (APPC) at national level, delivering access to affordable, modern, and clean energy to all. With the successful commissioning of this plant, AGEL now has an operational capacity of 5.8 GW. This places AGEL’s total renewable portfolio of 20.4 GW well on track to meet its vision of 45 GW capacity by 2030.



The Adani Group’s Energy Network Operation Centre (ENOC) platform has consistently demonstrated and aided the Group in achieving superior operational performance of the entire renewables portfolio spread across various locations in India.

The ENOC platform will be instrumental in delivering industry-leading performance through this newly commissioned wind-solar hybrid power plant. Adani Green is committed to all the UNSDGs with focus on SDGs 7, 9, and 13.

Details about Adani Green Energy Limited:

About Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), is the renewable energy platform of Adani Portfolio. The company has one of the world’s largest renewable portfolios, with locked-in growth of 20.4 GW across operational, under-construction, awarded and acquired assets, catering to investment grade counterparties.

The company develops, builds, owns, operates, and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects. AGEL is focused on decarbonization of power generation and is helping India meet its sustainability goals.

Mercom Capital, the US-based think tank has ranked Adani Group as the 1 global solar power generation asset owner. AGEL has also been awarded as Global Sponsor of the Year by Project Finance International (PFI) recognizing AGEL as a key driver of energy transition.



