6 game-changing ropeway corridors in Tamil Nadu: Centre seeks DPRs for projects under Parvatmala Scheme The Parvatmala Pariyojana is aimed at promoting ropeway transport across the country to cut the travel time significantly, while also improving last-mile access as well as providing low-impact mobility options in sensitive ecosystems.

Chennai:

Under the Parvatmala Pariyojana of the Union government, the National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) is slated to take forward the work on the six proposed ropeway systems in Tamil Nadu. According to a DT Next report, NHLML has instructed technical consultants to prepare detailed project reports (DPRs) for the proposed ropeway systems in the southern state.

Routes identified for the project

With each route varying in size, ropeway corridors have been identified at Glenmorgan Power House in Ooty, Parvathamalai in Tiruvannamalai, Kurangani to Top Station, Thoranamalai Murugan Temple, and two separate routes at Sathuragiri Hills in Virudhunagar district. Notably, the lengths of the routes range from 0.5 km to 4.6 km.

To take the project forward, Consultants will be required to conduct detailed topographical and geotechnical surveys, along with other works, including preparing cost estimates, developing alignment options, and assessing traffic potential.

Consultants are also expected to be tasked with undertaking other activities, such as examining environmental and forest sensitivities, assisting with statutory approvals, creating concession frameworks, as well as outlining land acquisition needs.

Along with a six-month deadline, the Request for Proposal sets strict technical and financial qualification standards for bidders likely to get involved.

Parvatmala Pariyojana

The Parvatmala Pariyojana is aimed at promoting ropeway transport across the country to cut the travel time significantly, while also improving last-mile access as well as providing low-impact mobility options in sensitive ecosystems.

While most of the locations where corridors are proposed in Tamil Nadu are popular but difficult-to-access hills and pilgrimage sites. The upcoming project will be instrumental in managing foot traffic and offering a safer alternative to steep trekking paths.

Along with the development of the ropeway project, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited is looking into the feasibility of cable-propelled systems in locations such as Kodaikanal, Udhagamandalam, and Mamallapuram.

These studies are aimed at exploring routes aimed at improving connections within crowded hill towns.

ALSO READ | Digital Gold Alert: SEBI’s warning shakes investors - Should you sell or hold now?