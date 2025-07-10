1,000 new trains to be launched by Indian Railways soon, passenger experience will be enhanced Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the changes in the Indian Railways are part of a long-term vision to make the Railways a major global player in rail exports and a backbone for cost-efficient logistics in the country.

Here comes a big update for the train passengers. The Indian Railways is planning to launch 1000 new trains soon. Giving details, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the railway network is looking to undergo a dramatic transformation to scale up capacity, reduce costs, and improve passenger experience.

1,000 new trains in the next five years

Speaking to ET, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the government aims to introduce 1,000 new trains in the next five years and begin commercial operations of the bullet train by 2027.

He further added that the changes in the Indian Railways are part of a long-term vision to make the Railways a major global player in rail exports and a backbone for cost-efficient logistics in the country.

India has added 35,000 km of tracks in 11 years

Vaishnaw also stated that India has added 35,000 km of tracks in the last 11 years, equivalent to the size of Germany’s entire network.

Saying that the Indian Railways has added 5,300 km network in one year alone, he said 30,000 wagons and 1,500 locomotives are being manufactured annually, which is more than the combined output of North America and Europe.

Morever, he said that the investment in railways has jumped from Rs 25,000 crore to Rs 2.52 lakhcrore, with an additional Rs 20,000 crore from PPPs.

Vaishnaw on bullet train project

On the bullet train project, he said the flagship high-speed rail initiative is progressing with Japanese collaboration and the first prototype is expected to run in 2026, with commercial launch targeted for 2027.

Talking about the safety of passengers, Vaishnaw said derailments have gone down from 170 annually to under 30, while overall rail accidents are down 80% over the last decade. For this, he credited daily safety reviews and upgrades in track, points, and signalling systems.

