Parel To Haji Ali In 10 Minutes: Mumbai's Rs 300 crore elevated road to ease traffic in these areas - Details The bridge will be extremely beneficial for commuters coming from populated areas of Mumbai, including Mahim, Matunga, Dadar, and Parel, in reaching the coastal road at Haji Ali Junction.

Mumbai:

In a mega infrastructure push, the government intends to alleviate traffic congestion in Mumbai. It plans to build a 1.5-km-long, six-lane elevated road connecting the entry and exit points of the coastal road at Haji Ali to Senapati Bapat Marg, which leads towards Parel. Expected to significantly enhance the connectivity between the eastern and western portions of the city, the estimated cost of the project is between Rs 250 and Rs 300 crore.

Will Not Disrupt Ongoing Traffic

As it requires no land acquisition, the construction is expected to proceed seamlessly without disrupting the ongoing traffic. This is seen as a significant relief for the commuters. This signal-free elevated road is expected to make daily travel faster, safer, and more efficient.

Will Enhance Connectivity Of Key Areas

The proposed bridge will be constructed alongside the Mahalaxmi Race Course. It will pass near the NSCI Dome and land at the end of Senapati Bapat Marg, near Dr E Moses Road. Commuters will be able to access crucial roads, including NM Joshi Marg, Gokhale Road, Lady Jamshed Road, and Bhavani Shankar Road, ultimately enhancing connectivity to locations such as the Siddhivinayak Temple, Lower Parel Shivaji Park, and Mahim.

The bridge will be extremely beneficial for commuters coming from populated areas of Mumbai, including Mahim, Matunga, Dadar, and Parel, in reaching the coastal road at Haji Ali Junction. The travel is expected to reduce to merely a few minutes. Some reports suggest that it will take just 10 minutes to cover the distance between Parel and Hazi Ali.

In the current scenario, passengers who travel from Haji Ali to Parel are required to take several roundabout routes, which includes Worli Naka, NE Besant Road, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, and Dr E. Moses Road. These extra movements end up wasting both time and fuel.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made the announcement of the project, and he hailed it as a “transformative step" for the infrastructure of India’s financial capital. Shinde emphasised that the proposed bridge will alleviate the city's chronic traffic congestion, ensuring faster, safer, and more efficient travel in Mumbai.