Test of new Vande Bharat Express train for Agra Railway Division soon: Check route, speed limit The test of the Nizamuddin-Indore Vande Bharat Express train will be done soon and the maximum speed of the train will be 160 km per hour. The average speed will be 120 to 130 km per hour.

Agra:

Here comes a piece of good news for train commuters. The Agra Railway Division is likely to get another Vande Bharat Express which will be tested on the Nizamuddin-Indore route. This train will stop at Agra Cantt. This test of the train will be done between New Delhi and Mathura. Kavach system is also installed in this section. This Vande Bharat will stop at Agra Cantt for five to seven minutes, a report by Jagran.com said.

Notably, this will be the fifth Vande Bharat Express train on this route. Currently, four Vande Bharat trains are running via Agra - Bhopal Vande Bharat Express train, Udaipur Vande Bharat Express train, Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express train and Varanasi Vande Bharat Express train.

As per the report, the Nizamuddin-Indore Vande Bharat Express will be tested soon and the maximum speed of the train will be 160 km per hour. The average speed will be 120 to 130 km per hour.

In another development, the Kacheguda -Yesvantpur-Kacheguda Vande Bharat Express will now run with enhanced passenger carrying capacity, South Central Railway (SCR) said on Monday.

The train, that was earlier operating with eight coaches and a passenger capacity of 530, has been enhanced with a revised composition of 16 coaches with a capacity of 1,128 passengers from July 10, the SCR said in a statement.

Train No. 20703/20704 Kacheguda – Yesvantpur – Kacheguda Vande Bharat Express was initially launched with an eight-coach composition, which included one Executive Class and seven Chair Cars. From the time of the introduction of regular services, the train has been operating with more than 100 per cent patronage consistently.