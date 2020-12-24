Image Source : GOOGLE Yogi Adityanath's new year gift! MGNREGA workers to get pension, house

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to extend the benefits of 17 schemes to MGNREGA workers and families who are registered under the Labour department. According to reports, labourers will get benefits like pension, medical facility and housing assistance among others.

According to reports, the Rural Development department has set a target to register 20 lakh labourers working under MGNREGA with the Labour department by end of the current financial year.

Yogesh Kumar, additional commissioner MGNREGA, said that nearly 1.4 crore people have worked this year. Kumar said that Uttar Pradesh will emerge as a state providing maximum employment as it will soon register more than two million workers for MGNREGA.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's initiative to provide employment under MGNREGA is now bearing fruits," he said.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) is a social security measure that aims to guarantee the 'right to work'. This act was passed in September 2005 under the UPA government.

Meanwhile, a PTI report said that demand for work under the MGNREGA has more than doubled in this fiscal due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

