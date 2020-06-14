Image Source : INDIA TV 51 Lakh jobs given in UP under MGNREGA, 10 Lakh more to be employed by next week: Official

The Uttar Pradesh government has given jobs to 51 lakh workers under MGNREGA amid the COVID-19 crisis and is likely to employ over 10 lakh more through the rural job guarantee scheme by next week, an official said on Sunday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier held a high-level meeting to review the COVID situation in the state.

After the meeting, a government statement said, “The chief minister was apprised by the principal secretary, Rural Development that as many as 51 lakh labourers / workers have been linked to employment so far.”

Asked to clarify the statement, Chief Minister’s Media Advisor Mrityunjay Kumar said, "At present, everyday 51 lakh people are getting jobs under MGNREGS (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme). An additional 10 lakh jobs will be created under MNREGS next week.”

Earlier, while chairing the meeting of state’s top government officials at his residence, Chief Minister Adityanath asked them to link women to the Rural Livelihood Mission and provide employment to them.

Women can be engaged in gainful employment like sewing work and making ‘murabba and papad’, he said.

The chief minister Adityanath also said his government will prepare an action plan to provide social and economic security to workers.

The government has done skill mapping of labourers for this purpose, he said, while directing officials to expedite the process of issuing ration cards to workers to ensure food security for them.

The chief minister also asked them to take prompt action in crimes against women and dalits.

