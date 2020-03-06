Friday, March 06, 2020
     
Yes Bank Crisis: Are you doing online transactions? These platforms may be hit

New Delhi Updated on: March 06, 2020 14:59 IST
Are you doing online transactions? Chances are that services on some digital platforms might be hit due to the Yes Bank crisis. The bank was on Thursday placed under a moratorium with limits on withdrawals after the cash-starved lender faced "regular outflow of liquidity" after an effort to raise new capital failed. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) capped withdrawals from Yes Bank at Rs 50,000 for the next month. 

Yes Bank is one of the biggest back-end solution platforms for making UPI payments. As per the official website of National Payments Corporation of India or NPCI, the list includes Swiggy, Flipkart, MakeMyTrip, among others. The UPI payments option is not reflecting anymore on a few platforms.

Here are the digital platforms that are affected, or may take a hit due to the ongoing Yes Bank crisis:

  • Flipkart
  • Jabong
  • Myntra
  • PVR
  • Hungerbox
  • Angel Broking
  • Make My Trip
  • Cleartrip
  • Airtel
  • Swiggy
  • Redbus
  • MudraPay
  • Udaan
  • Expense on demand
  • Angel Bee
  • Omegaon
  • SHAREit

