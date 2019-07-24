Image Source : WIPRO Wipro launches Digital Product Compliance lab in Hyderabad

Wipro Limited, today announced the launch of a global Digital Product Compliance lab in Hyderabad. The 10,000 square feet-large lab will offer integrated digital product testing services to ensure compliance with international standards for reliability, safety and security for customers across industries such as automotive, defense, consumer electronics, aerospace, telecom, medical, energy and manufacturing.

The Digital Product Compliance lab is part of TarangLabs, Wipro’s independent product qualification and compliance laboratory with testing capabilities for Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC), safety, environment, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, shock & vibration, noise, material, calibration and medical devices. Tarang Labs also offers consultancy services for standards compliance, certification testing, pre-certification testing and interoperability and is the only lab in South East Asia qualified to certify Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices.

The new lab, which has a key focus on security, is equipped with cutting-edge environment chambers designed to simulate harsh environments to test products. It also features a state-of-the-art facility for Wi-Fi devices.

Harmeet Chauhan, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Industrial and Engineering Services, Wipro Limited said, “Our Digital Product Compliance Lab will allow us to meet product testing requirements for our customers at the pre-compliance and compliance stages. Security, Compliance and Certification are a critical part of the IoT & Industry 4.0 value proposition and this lab will empower customers meet their product launch requirements worldwide.”

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Information Technology and Industries & Commerce Department, Telangana, who inaugurated the lab said, “Hyderabad has long been known as an electronics, manufacturing and R&D powerhouse of India and Wipro’s new lab would be a boost for Make in Telangana initiative.”