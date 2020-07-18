Image Source : FILE India's richest woman Roshni Nadar Malhotra takes over as chief of HCL technologies

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, India's wealthiest woman, is now the chairperson of HCL Technologies, the Noida-based IT company. She became the first woman to head a listed Indian IT company after she took over as the Chairperson of USD 8.9 billion HCL Technologies from her father and billionaire Shiv Nadar. Roshni came on the board of HCL Technologies in 2013 and was Vice Chairperson. She will continue as CEO of HCL Corporation, the holding company for all the group entities.

On Friday, HCL Technologies announced that its founder and chairman Shiv Nadar stepped down from the role and the company’s Board of Directors has appointed his daughter, Roshni, as the new chairperson with immediate effect. Shiv Nadar, however, would continue to be the Managing Director of the company with designation as Chief Strategy Officer.

Who is Roshni Nadar?

Roshni studied at Vasant Valley School, Delhi and graduated in communication with a focus in radio/TV/film from Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois. She also pursued MBA from Kellogg School of Management. She worked with Sky News UK and CNN America as a news producer before joining HCL Corp in 2009, and within a year of joining HCL she was made executive director and then CEO at the age of 27. Roshni married Shikhar Malhotra, Vice Chairman of HCL Healthcare, in 2010 and the couple has two sons — Armaan and Jahaan. According to the latest Hurun Rich List, Roshni is India’s richest woman with a net worth of ₹36,800 crore. In 2019, she ranked 54th on the Forbes World’s 100 Most Powerful Women list. She established The Habitats Trust in 2018 that works towards protecting India’s natural habitats and its indigenous species. She featured in ‘The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women’ list compiled and released by Forbes in 2017, 2018, and 2019, consecutively. She was also conferred with the Lewis Institute Community Changemaker Award by Babson College in 2017 and was recognized by Horasis, an internationally renowned think tank, as the Indian Business Leader of the Year 2019. Roshni is also an alumnus of the Forum of Young Global Leaders (YGL, 2014-19), a unique and diverse community of the world’s most outstanding, next-generation leaders, an initiative of the World Economic Forum.

HCL Tech's revenue in June 2020 quarter grew 1 per cent year-on-year. HCL Technologies expects its revenue to increase quarter-on-quarter by an average of 1.5 - 2.5 per cent in constant currency for the next three quarters, it added. HCL Technologies has announced a dividend of Rs 2 per share.

At the end of June 2020 quarter, HCL had 150,287 employees with a gross addition of 7,005 people. Its attrition for IT services (on last 12 month basis) was at 14.6 per cent.

(With inputs from agencies)

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage