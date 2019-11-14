Image Source : PTI Vodafone-Idea posts colossal Rs 50,921 cr loss for Q2

Hit hard by the unpaid statutory dues, telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Thursday posted a colossal Rs 50,921 crore loss for the second quarter ended September 30 and said it is in the process of filing a review petition on the adjusted gross revenue matter.

This is the highest ever quarterly loss posted by any Indian company in recent memory. Vodafone Idea said that its ability to continue as going concern is dependent on obtaining relief from the government and positive outcome of the proposed legal remedy.

The SC order on Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) matter "has significant financial implications for the industry", VIL said in a statement.

Shares of Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel tumbled up to 21.6 percent on Thursday amid reports that the DoT has issued a notice to telecom operators to pay their revenue share dues within three months as directed by the Supreme Court.

Vodafone Idea plunged 21.62 percent to Rs 2.90 -- its record low -- on the BSE. Bharti Airtel also fell 4.88 percent to Rs 350.50.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued a notice to telecom operators to pay their revenue share dues within three months as directed by the Supreme Court, according to an industry source.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Vodafone Idea shares tumble over 21 pc; hit record low

ALSO READ | Vodafone CEO says will continue in India, comments distorted