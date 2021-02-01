Union Budget App: Get access to Budget 2021 documents on your smartphone. Deets inside

Image Source : INDIA TV Union Budget App: Get access to Budget 2021 documents on you smartphone. Deets inside

Union Budget App 2021, Union Budget App download: All eyes on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she is all set to present Union Budget 2021-22 in Parliament today. This will be the ninth budget under the Modi government and Sitharaman's third so far with the first being delivered in 2019 after BJP retained the power. Hit by pandemic, Sitharaman is expected to announce measures to revive the economy with a focus on higher spending on healthcare, infrastructure and defence. However, this time there is no need to wait for hours for the Budget transcript to be released. One can read or download the Budget 2021 documents on the 'Union Budget App' minutes after Finance Minister finishes her speech.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week launched 'Union Budget App' during the traditional Halwa Ceremony that marks the beginning of compilation of budget documents. With a dedicated Union Budget app for Android and iOS smartphones, Union Budget 2021 will go fully paperless for the first time. The decision to publish the documents for the Members of Parliaments (MP) on the mobile app is one of the measures announced by the government to reduce the risk of catching or spreading coronavirus.

This App is an extension of the Union Budget website that allows users to access previous and latest budget-related documents. This App will give you access to 14 Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill etc. as prescribed by the Constitution.

This is to be noted that, Sitharaman in her first budget in 2019 had replaced leather briefcase that had been for decades used for carrying budget documents with a traditional red cloth 'bahi-khata'. And now, the Union Budget will only be available in the digital format.

Union Budget App: All you need to know about the Budget app:

The app can be downloaded on the Android and iOS mobile app from the official India Budget website (www.indiabudget.gov.in).

The App is bilingual and it provides you the convenience of reading the documents in English and Hindi.

The app is designed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

Budget app requires no login or registration.

The budget docs will be available on the app after the announcement of the Union Budget. The docs that can be downloaded in the PDF format from the app are;

a) Finance minister’s budget speech

b) Annual financial statement (AFS)

c) Demands for grants (DG)

d) Finance bill

e) Statements mandated under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, 2003 - i) Macro-economic framework statement and ii) Medium-term fiscal policy cum fiscal policy strategy statement

f) Expenditure budget

g) Receipt budget

h) Expenditure profile

j) Memorandum explaining the provisions in the finance bill

k) Output outcome monitoring framework

Union Budget App: How and where to download

The App can be downloaded from the Union Budget Web Portal (www.indiabudget.gov.in).

The App can also be downloaded on both Android and iOS platforms.

This App is also available to download for free via Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

