Train passengers Alert! Railways convert THESE fully reserved trains into Unreserved Specials | Check list

Image Source : PTI Train passengers Alert! Railways convert THESE fully reserved trains into Unreserved Specials

Are you train passengers then there is an important update for you. Indian Railways is all set to run more unreserved trains from today i.e August 12, 2021. Yes! The Northern Railway zone has decided to convert several fully reserved Express special trains or Express Mail into Unreserved Special trains services.

According to the zonal railway, these converted unreserved trains will run on the Indian Railways network with effect from 12 August 2021.

The Railways has also advised its passengers to check the detailed timetable of these special train services through RailMadad Helpline Number 139 or the NTES app.

Passengers can also visit the Indian Railways website in order to check the details of these special trains.

Also, all traveling passengers must adhere to all Covid related norms of the Centre as well as the state government such as sanitization, social distancing, etc.

Here is the list of Unreserved Special trains:

Train Number 04640 from Firozpur Cantt railway station to Sahibzada Ajeet Singh Nagar (Mohali) railway station will run daily

Train Number 04639 from Sahibzada Ajeet Singh Nagar (Mohali) railway station to Firozpur Cantt railway station will run daily

Train Number 04488 from Firozpur Cantt railway station to Chandigarh Junction railway station will run daily

Train Number 04487 from Chandigarh Junction railway station to Firozpur Cantt railway station will run daily

Train Number 04669 from Firozpur Cantt railway station to Hanuman Garh Junction railway station will run daily

Train Number 04670 from Hanuman Garh Junction railway station to Firozpur Cantt railway station will run daily

Train Number 04538 from Nangal Dam railway station to Amritsar Junction railway station will run daily

Train Number 04537 from Amritsar Junction railway station to Nangal Dam railway station will run daily

Train Number 04489 from Amritsar Junction railway station to Pathankot Junction railway station will run daily

Train Number 04490 from Pathankot Junction railway station to Amritsar Junction railway station will run daily

