Follow us on Image Source : PTI Booking train tickets? Indian Railways introduces new codes for seat booking | Check full list

Are you planning to travel to different parts of the country and and want to book train tickets for the same then here's an important update for you. The Indian Railway has decided to introduce new booking codes for all the coaches operating in the Indian Railways network.

The railway ministry has already introduced new type of coaches in the Indian Railways network like the Vistadome, which garnered huge success among passengers. Now, the IRCTC has decided to modify the booking codes – capitalized abbreviations used by passengers while booking a ticket. The codes represent various coaches available in the Indian Railway Network.

According to reports all Principal Chief Commercial Managers of various Railway Zones have been notified of the new coach codes. All the new codes have been entered into databases of various railway zones and are now operational.

Along with that, Railways is also planning to launch a new AC-3 Tier Economy coach, which will consist of 83 berths.

India Railways Train New Coach Codes:

Vistadome Non-AC – V.S. (Coach Code: D.V.)

Vistadome AC – E.V. (Coach Code: E.V.)

Sleeper – S.L. (Coach Code: S)

A.C. Chair Car – C.C. (Coach Code: C)

Third A.C. – 3A (Coach Code: B)

AC Three-Tier Economy – 3E (Coach Code: M)

Second A.C. – 2A (Coach Code: A)

GareebRath AC Three-Tier – 3A (Coach Code: G)

GareebRath Chair Car -CC (Coach Code: J)

First AC – 1A (Coach Code: H)

Executive Class – E.C. (Coach Code: E)

Anubhuti Class – E.A (Coach Code: K)

First Class – F.C. (Coach Code: F)

​The decision to change the booking codes comes after the Vistadome coach is gaining much traction.

The Vistadome coaches are glass-roofed designed for sightseeing. Incorporated with wide window panes, the new coaches have seats that rotate upto 360 degrees for a better sightseeing advantage to passengers.

Latest Business News