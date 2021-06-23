At 11 am on Thursday, PM Modi to interact with participants of Toycathon 2021

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with participants of Toycathon-2021 on June 24.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with participants of Toycathon-2021 on June 24 at 11 am via video conferencing with the idea of making India a hub for ideation and production of toys.

Toycathon 2021 was jointly launched by the Ministry of Education, WCD Ministry, MSME Ministry, DPIIT, Textile Ministry, I&B Ministry and AICTE on January 5, 2021 to crowd-source innovative toys and games ideas.

Around 1.2 lakh participants from across India registered and submitted more than 17000 ideas for the Toycathon 2021, out of which 1567 ideas have been shortlisted for the three days online Toycathon Grand Finale, being held from 22nd June to 24th June.

ALSO READ | PM Modi will remain No.1: Ramdas Athawale amid Sharad Pawar's Oppn meet

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Grand Finale will have teams with digital toy ideas, while a separate physical event will be organized for non-digital toy concepts.

India's domestic market, as well as the global toy market, offers a huge opportunity to our manufacturing sector.

Toycathon 2021 is aimed at boosting the Toy Industry in India to help it capture a wider share of the toy market. Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will also be present on the occasion.

ALSO READ | Congress to attend PM Modi's J-K all party meeting

Latest Business News