State Bank of India ALERT! SBI internet banking, UPI, other services to remain affected today. Check timings

SBI Customers Alert: There is a very important update for State Bank of India customers. The bank has informed that the internet banking, UPI and other services offered by India's largest public lender SBI will remain affected today, July 4, 2021.

The State Bank of India will be undertaking a maintenance exercise that will impact the availability of certain services today between 3:25 pm and 5:50 pm.

During this period Internet Banking/YONO/YONO Lite/ UPI will remain unavailable for the customers of the bank.

"We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience. We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 03:25 hrs and 05:50 hrs on 04.07.2021. During this period, Internet Banking / YONO/YONO Lite / UPI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us," SBI tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

Bank also urged its customers to bear with the bank as these are routine exercise and the leading public sector bank often takes these activities to improve its service.

SBI has the largest network with over 22,000 branches and more than 57,889 ATMs across the country. As of December 31, 2020, it had 85 million internet banking and 19 million mobile banking users. The bank's number of UPI users stood at 135 million at December-end.

