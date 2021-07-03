Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE ICICI Customers ALERT! Bank to revise THESE service charges from August 1 | All you need to know

ICICI Bank Alert! Are you ICICI Bank customer? then here is an important update for you. ICICI bank has issued a notice stating revision in few of its service charges for Domestic Savings Account holders.

The bank is all set to revise limits of Cash transactions, ATM Interchange and Chequebook charges for Domestic Savings Account holders.

The bank has mentioned this information on its website. These changes in service charges will come in effect from August 1, 2021.

The revision in the limits of Cash Transaction Charges will be according to the account types.

Regular Savings/ Salary Accounts and Variants

Cash Transaction Charges (Cumulative of Deposit and Withdrawal)

1) Number Limit (Sum total of deposits and withdrawals); 4 free cash transactions, per month. Charges above free limits: Rs 150, per transaction

2) Value Limit (Sum total of deposits and withdrawals); The value limit is inclusive of both the home and non-home branch transactions

Cash Transaction Charges (Cumulative of Deposit and Withdrawal)

1.Number Limit (Sum total of deposits and withdrawals); 4 free cash transactions, per month. Charges above free limits: Rs 150, per transaction

2.Value Limit (Sum total of deposits and withdrawals); The value limit is inclusive of both the home and non-home branch transactions.

a) Home Branch (Branch where account is opened or ported) Rs 1 lakh. Free per month, per account. Above Rs 1 lakh – Rs 5 per Rs 1,000, subject to a minimum of Rs 150

b) Non-Home Branch – No charges for cash transactions up to Rs 25,000, per day. Above Rs 25,000 – Rs 5 per Rs 1,000, subject to a minimum of Rs 150.

3. Third-Party Cash transaction (Sum total of deposits and withdrawals) – Up to a limit of Rs 25,000 per day – Rs 150, per transaction. Above Rs 25,000 is not permitted.

For Senior Citizen customers, Young Star/Smart Star Accounts, while the limit of Rs 25,000 per day will be applicable, the accounts will not be charged.

Silver Savings / Salary Accounts

Cash Transaction Charges (Cumulative of Deposit and Withdrawal)

1.Number Limit (Sum total of deposits and withdrawals)

5 free cash transactions per month. Charges above free limits: Rs 150 per transaction.

2.Value Limit (Sum total of deposits and withdrawals) The value limit is inclusive of both Home and Non home branch transactions.

a) Home Branch (Branch where account is opened or ported) Rs 2 lakh. (w.e.f Aug 01, 2021 - Rs 1 lakh) Free per month per account. Above Rs 2 lakh (w.e.f Aug 01, 2021 - Rs 1 lakh) – Rs 5 per Rs 1,000, subject to a minimum of Rs 150

b) Non-Home branch –No charges for cash transactions value up to Rs 25,000 per day. Above Rs 25,000 – Rs 5 per Rs 1,000 subject to a minimum of Rs 150

3. Third party Cash transaction (Sum total of deposits and withdrawals) - Up to a limit of Rs 25,000 per transaction – Rs 150 per transaction.

For Senior Citizen customers, Young Star / Smart Star accounts, while the limit of Rs 25,000 per transaction will be applicable, the accounts will not be charged.

ATM Interchange (Transactions at Non-ICICI Bank ATMs) Charges: Silver, Gold, Magnum, Titanium & Wealth variants

First 3 transactions (inclusive of financial and non financial) in 6 metro locations (Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad) in a month - Free

First 5 transactions (inclusive of financial and non financial)in all other locations in a month - Free

Maximum of 5 trxns free in a month with a cap of 3 free trxns in 6 metro locations

Thereafter, Rs.20 per financial transaction and Rs. 8.50 per non financial transaction

Cheque Books: Revision in free payable-at-par cheque leaves limit

Nil for 20 (w.e.f Aug 01, 2021 - Nil for 25) payable-at-par cheque leaves in a year;

Rs. 20 for every additional cheque book of 10 leaves

