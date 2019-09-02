Image Source : FILE Special drive to clear stuck IGST refunds on the spot

Central custom officials would kick off a special drive on India-Nepal border in Bihar to instantly clear pending IGST refunds of exporters.

The department's Patna unit will organize a 5-day IGST Refund Mela at all land customs stations (LCS) starting September 3.

The special drive to clear refunds on the spot is aimed at disposing all refund cases which are pending due to various errors such as invoice details and bank particulars filed with the department.

The customs authorities have already sent more than 500 letters and emails to exporters explaining them the errors which led to withholding of their refunds and how they can get them back following a simple process.

Commissioner of Customs, Patna, Ranjit Kumar said that government is committed to ease of doing business and the IGST refund is automatically done if the data regarding details of invoices and banks are filed correctly in the system.

He, however, said that due to errors related to invoice and bank details, some of the IGST refund claims are not sanctioned.

Besides making exporters aware about errors and need to avoid them, the Customs Department would clear the pending refunds following submission of required details in prescribed format.

The Commissioner said that he will inaugurate an IGST Refund Mela in Raxaul on Tuesday.

Office of the Commissioner, Customs, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand would also organize IGST Refund Week for rectification of errors and updation of export accounts from September 3.

In this regard, the authorities have informed exporters, custom house brokers, shipping lines and other members of the trade.

ALSO READ: India has an opportunity to benefit from a global economic situation, says US-India Business Council

ALSO READ: What lower GDP means for you and me?

ALSO READ: Growth of eight core sectors slows to 2.1% in July