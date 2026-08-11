ICSI lays foundation stone for new Chapter Office in Gurugram to boost corporate outreach

New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) laid the foundation stone for its new Chapter Office in Gurugram, marking a strategic move to strengthen its professional footprint in one of North India’s prominent corporate hubs. According to the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), the new office infrastructure reflects its commitment to providing enhanced professional services and greater engagement opportunities for Company Secretaries, students and other stakeholders in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, CS Pawan G Chandak, President, The ICSI, said that Gurugram has emerged as a major centre for corporate activity, innovation and entrepreneurship.

"The new Chapter infrastructure will be envisaged as a modern and professionally equipped facility that will support academic, professional development and outreach activities of the ICSI to deepen its engagement with the corporate sector and support the growing professional community in the region,” Chandak said.

The ceremony was attended by CS Dwarakanath Chennur, Vice President, the ICSI; CS Dhananjay Shukla, Council Member & Immediate Former President, the ICSI; CS Manish Gupta, Council Member & Former President, the ICSI; and CS Asish Mohan, Secretary, the ICSI. Also present on the occasion were CS Ranjeet Pandey, Former President, the ICSI; CS Manoj Kumar Purbey, Council Member, the ICSI; CS Suresh Pandey, Council Member, the ICSI; CS Santosh Pandey, Chairman, NIRC of ICSI; CS Prince Tyagi, Chairman, Gurugram Chapter of the ICSI; along with Members of NIRC and Gurugram Chapter of the ICSI; and other distinguished stakeholders.

What is ICSI?

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is the premier national professional body in India set up to regulate, develop, and maintain standards for the profession of Company Secretaries (CS). It was established under an Act of Parliament—the Company Secretaries Act, 1980—to regulate and develop the profession of Company Secretaries in India.

ALSO READ: