Mirzapur The Movie trailer out; Kaleen Bhaiya in full form; Guddu Pandit and Munna Bhaiya go all guns blazing

New Delhi:

The wait is finally over. The trailer of Mirzapur: The Movie is out, giving fans a closer look at the big-screen continuation of the popular franchise. After the action-packed teaser, the trailer brings back several familiar faces. Pankaj Tripathi returns as Kaleen Bhaiya, while Divyenndu reprises his role as Munna Bhaiya. Ali Fazal is back as Guddu Pandit, with Jitendra Kumar also joining the returning cast.

Mirzapur: The Movie trailer out

Mirzapur: The Movie takes audiences back to the world established in Season 1. The King, the Prince and the Lions of Mirzapur are back, but this time, the battle moves to the big screen. Mirzapur: The Movie picks up from the world established in Season 1 and brings back some of the franchise's most popular characters, including Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit.

The trailer takes fans straight back into the familiar world of Mirzapur. The trademark intensity, dark humour and memorable dialogues are all back. However, the scale is much bigger this time. At the heart of the story is the fight for the Gaddi. New contenders enter the race and challenge the existing power structure. As the battle for power intensifies, the story also moves beyond Purvanchal.

The film takes the Mirzapur universe into the deserts and explores a much larger cinematic world. Along with the returning favourites, the film also introduces new characters. This adds another layer to the franchise as it makes its transition from streaming to the big screen.

Mirzapur The Movie: Cast and release date

The cast also includes Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, Sonal S. Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Shaji Chaudhary, Satendra Soni, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, the film has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar are producing it under the Excel Entertainment banner. Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani are the co-producers.

The film remains rooted in the timeline that began with Mirzapur Season 1 in 2018. This time, the franchise is moving from the streaming world to theatres with a new story designed for the big screen. Mirzapur: The Movie is scheduled to release in theatres on September 4, 2026.

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Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit to Babban Babua, a look at the complete cast of Mirzapur The Movie