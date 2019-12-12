SBI Warning: Don't charge your mobile at these places, you may lose all your money

Hackers and fraudsters are using new methods to steal money.

SBI Alert: Do you charge your smartphones at charging stations? Then think twice. State Bank of India (SBI) has warned its account holders about Malwarebytes present at mobile charging stations through which online fraudsters or hackers are stealing data including highly confidential banking details. SBI tweeted, "Juice Jacking, a USB charger scam could end up draining your bank account".

Think twice before you plug in your phone at charging stations. Malware could find a way in and infect your phone, giving hackers a way to steal your passwords and export your data. — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) December 7, 2019

According to the cybercrime experts, hackers are doing this through a mix of malware, phishing, and algorithms that enable them to execute the process of stealing confidential data of the mobile owner. This is done through an innocuous enough data card called 'Auto Data Transfer Device' that is easily available at the cost of $300 to $400 on the Alibaba website.

Safeguard your phone and your bank account from Juice Jacking with these tips

1. Look for an electrical socket behind the charging station.

2. Carry your own charging cables.

3. Only charge directly from an electrical outlet.

4. Use portable batteries bought from known vendors.

